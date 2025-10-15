15 civilians killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes

SPIN BOLDAK: Fifteen civilians were killed and dozens wounded in fresh clashes on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Clashes broke out overnight in the southern Afghan district of Spin Boldak according to local information department spokesman Ali Mohammad Haqmal.

Abdul Jan Barak from Spin Boldak district hospital confirmed the death toll and reported more than 80 women and children had been wounded.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani forces of carrying out attacks with light and heavy weapons in Spin Boldak district.

Mujahid stated that 12 civilians were killed and 100 others injured in his official statement.

His statement confirmed calm had returned to the area after Pakistani soldiers were killed and posts and weapons were seized.

All businesses in the area are closed and many residents have fled according to an AFP correspondent.

Pakistan did not immediately comment on the incident but security sources said they had targeted Afghan positions from Kurram district.

The renewed violence comes as tensions flare between the two neighbouring countries over security issues.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups led by the Pakistani Taliban.

Clashes first erupted on Saturday evening when Kabul launched an operation in at least five provinces along the border.

The Taliban government said it attacked Pakistani security forces in retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul.

Islamabad vowed a forceful response on Sunday with dozens of casualties reported on both sides. – AFP