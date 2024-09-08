Putatan teen returns home, another still missing - Police

PENAMPANG: A 13-year-old boy, Nicholas Chee Ping, who has been missing from home in Kampung Buit Hill, Putatan near here for a week, returned home safely last night.

The Penampang district police headquarters (IPD), in a statement, said the teenager returned home at 9.25 pm after spending a week at a friend’s house.

Police said Nicholas contacted his family after being aware of a missing person alert and police report filed by his family yesterday.

“He returned home safe and sound,” the statement added.

However, another teenager, Rezlo Mic Fadden Romineo, 15, is still missing, and the police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating the boy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or the Penampang district police headquarters at 088-712222, or contact Investigating Officer Insp Chee Yue Piew at 016-666 8586.