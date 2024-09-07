PVT Muhammad Syafiq’s condition being monitored before allowed to go on leave

MIRI: The physical, mental and emotional condition of Malaysian Army personnel, Pvt Muhammad Syafiq Hilmi Abd Halim, 22, will continue to be monitored for the next few days before he is allowed to go on leave at his hometown in Baling, Kedah.

Chief of Army, Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said it was to ensure that the Border Regiment 7th Battalion personnel, based in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu, was in the best condition following his rescue on Saturday after he went missing for 17 days during a joint operation.

“Alhamdulillah, after conducting physical examinations and counselling sessions, we found him to be in a stable condition. We will still allot several days for observation,” he said during a media conference at the Royal Malay Regiment 20th Battalion, Sri Miri Camp here today, adding that Muhammad Syafiq had met with members of his family, who were flown over here two days ago.

Describing Muhammad Syafiq as a cheerful friendly individual, Hafizuddeain said the private who joined the Border Regiment in 2021 felt well and wanted to continue his posting in Sarawak.

He said the Investigation Board would carry on its investigation to identify if there was any foul play related to the incident and to look at its implementation aspects to improve operation procedures in the future.

On the area covered by the search and rescue operation, Hafizuddeain said the Royal Brunei Armed Forces were involved in a one-kilometre (km) radius search area, while the Malaysian Army and related agencies covered about a four-km radius.

He also expressed his thanks to the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, the Sarawak state government, the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia and longhouse residents who assisted in the search, along with Malaysians who prayed for the private’s safe return.

“This clearly shows this is a very effective concept where all parties worked together to contribute according to their respective expertise and capabilities to help us,” he said, adding that Muhammad Syafiq had related in an interview that he had only been missing for two days before he managed to find deliberate markings left behind by the search and rescue teams.

Hafizuddeain also met with the private and members of his family, and also presented certificates of appreciation to those involved in the search effort.