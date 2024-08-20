PWD Superintendent urged to monitor implementation of govt projects

AMPANG: The Superintendent of the Public Works Department (JKR) should carefully monitor the implementation the every government project to avoid “sick projects” due to problems and delays in the construction process.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said about 2.8 per cent of projects implemented by the government are currently considered “sick projects” due to delays in construction work.

“There are many projects that are not on the list of sick projects because we give them an extension of time (EOT), don’t make a habit of giving EOT. Contractors will always give 1,001 reasons (for the delay), one of which is rain.

“The real problem is inefficient financial management, which is what causes projects to become sick projects. Hence the need for JKR to carefully monitor the implementation of projects in the country,” he told reporters after the handing over ceremony of the New Ampang Court Project in Pandan Indah, here, today.

Ahmad said PWD superintendents should adopt proactive measures to avoid sick projects by advising contractors to get their work progress on time, instead of re-opening tenders for sick projects to other contractors.

Regarding the Ampang New Court project, he said the three-storey building was supposed to be completed in three years, but was delayed by about seven years.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad said the Ampang New Court is among the nine projects for the judicial institution implemented nationwide involving a total cost of RM678 million.

The others include the construction of a new court in Sik, Kedah; Pengerang, Johor; and Ipoh, Perak.

Meanwhile, the Works Ministery (KKR) in a statement said that the Ampang New Court was built for RM29.85 million.

It said work on the project started on Dec 9, 2020, and was fully completed on April 19 this year 2024. Work on the project was delayed, due to, among others, the COVID-19 pandemic.