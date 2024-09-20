Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme to be expanded to public markets - Armizan

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will expand the Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM) in a targeted manner across public markets with implementation expected to begin this October.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said PJRM@Pasar is an additional initiative of the PJRM, which has been implemented through three methods, namely on-premises, off-premises and mobile.

“This initiative aims to expand consumer access, allowing more people to benefit from the programme. It also offers a wider variety of essential goods and provides opportunities for traders in public markets to participate in a targeted manner,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Terengganu Mega PJRM 2024 at the grounds of Surau Al-Iman Losong Panglima Perang here today.

Armizan said the selection of PJRM@Pasar locations will take into account various factors, including areas experiencing significant price increases, supply disruptions caused by weather, high transportation costs and public complaints.

“This method serves as another form of government intervention to address the cost of living issue in a targeted manner.

“We are implementing this in the markets based on current needs to ensure that PJRM@Pasar does not cause any market disruptions or distortions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armizan said that from January to Sept 19 this year, 7,173 PJRM were conducted nationwide, attracting a total of 6,343,112 visitors.

Of the total, he said 616 PJRM were implemented in Terengganu, with 265 taking place both on and off the premises, while 351 were mobile events.