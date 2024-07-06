Rain, thunderstorms in most places until Sunday - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasts that rain and thunderstorms, currently experienced by several areas across the country, will continue until Sunday (June 9).

According to the MetMalaysia infographic, shared by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) on X, rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit several states in the Peninsula, covering the west and south coastal areas, as well as some areas in Sarawak and Sabah.

Thunderstorms are also expected to hit Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor this afternoon and evening.

In Sabah, areas forecast to be affected by thunderstorms are the west coast, Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat, in addition to rain in most places in Labuan, as well as in Kuching, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Kapit, Miri and Limbang in Sarawak.

Tomorrow (June 8), rain is expected to hit Kedah, Penang and Perak, while several areas in Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor are forecast to experience thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are expected to occur in the interior of the west coast, Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah, as well as several places in Sarawak, such as Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, Perlis, Kedah, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur are forecast to experience thunderstorms, while rain is expected in several places in Sarawak, such as Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Miri and Limbang.

Other areas expected to experience similar weather conditions are Labuan and the west coast areas of Sandakan, Kudat, and Tawau in Sabah.