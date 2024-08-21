‘Raja, Rakyat Berpisah Tiada’ solidarity gathering in Kuantan proceeds peacefully

KUANTAN: The ‘Raja dan Rakyat Berpisah Tiada’ (the Ruler and the People Are Inseparable) solidarity gathering organised by Majlis Mahasiswa Anak Pahang (MAMPAN) in front of Masjid Sultan Ahmad 1 here today, proceeded peacefully without any provocation.

Kuantan District Police Chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that around 100 participants joined the gathering, which lasted about an hour.

“The police monitored the event and ensured it proceeded in a calm manner without any untoward incidents,” he said.

Although the participants initially planned to march to the Kuantan 188 Tower, they complied with the police’s advice and gathered near the mosque instead.

The participants were seen carrying banners with slogans such as “Daulat Tuanku”, “Jangan Hina Sultan Kami ( Do Not Insult Our Sultan), Mahasiswa Bersama Sultan (Students are with the Sultan) and “Pertahankan Kedaulatan Institusi Diraja” (Defend the Sovereignty of the Monarchy)

MAMPAN chairman Aidid Fadhullah Abdul Sukor told reporters that the gathering aimed to signal to politicians that the youth are aware of current issues, particularly those touching on the 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues.

He emphasised that politicians, regardless of their party, should avoid raising 3R issues, and those who do so should face appropriate action.