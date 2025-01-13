New smartphones equipped with advanced underwater photography capabilities

The Oppo Reno13 Pro is available in Graphite Grey and Plume Purple colours.

OPPO Malaysia has unveiled its latest lineup of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smartphones, the Oppo Reno13 Series, featuring the Reno13 Pro 5G, Reno13 5G and Reno13 F 5G. Packed with flagship-level AI features such as AI Livephoto, AI Editor and underwater photography enabled by IP69-rated water and dust resistance, the Reno13 Series is a blend of powerful hardware and intuitive software within a sleek, durable design. Tailored for everyone from creators to everyday users alike, it could set a new benchmark for smartphones by offering uncompromised performance and advanced AI capabilities. Geared for underwater photography With an IP69 water and dust resistance rating across all models, the Reno13 Series offers exceptional protection against these elements. Not only are the phones shielded against splashes of water up to 80°C, they can also remain submerged in water up to 2 metres deep for 30 minutes, unlocking all-new ways for users to explore and create content from their surroundings. The phones support underwater photo and video recording without the need for external waterproof casings or accessories. All models feature a dedicated Underwater Mode with independent colour tuning for distortion-free, lifelike shots and physical button control for effortless underwater use. Additionally, an advanced one-tap drainage mechanism expels water from the device within seconds to maintain optimal performance. With this in mind, users can explore underwater photography with unprecedented ease and reliability.

AI-elevated photography Oppo takes mobile photography to new heights on the Reno13 Series with a collection of powerful AI features designed to help users capture every lively moment in vibrant detail. AI Livephoto redefines dynamic photography with ultra-clear, high-definition images combined with an incomparably smooth and stable shooting experience. Using electronic image stabilisation and dynamic frame expansion technology, the feature minimises frame drops while enhancing image sharpness to create a smooth and reliable live photo experience. A full suite of AI-enabled post-editing and creative enhancements tools, including make-up effects and filters, together with Pro XDR technology provides further personalisation freedom. Another new feature on the Reno13 Series is AI Motion, which leverages advanced generative AI technology to transform still images into vibrant three-second videos with near-2K quality. By adding lively micro-motion effects or time-lapse animations to still photos such as starry skies or bustling streets, AI Motion can rejuvenate any photo into a dynamic Livephoto without any professional editing skills needed. Alongside these features, the Reno13 Series’ AI Editor introduces a suite of tools that transform ordinary shots into professional-grade images. ➤ AI Clarity Enhancer sharpens distant scenery to make even far-off objects like landscapes or architectural details appear crystal clear. ➤ AI Unblur brings clarity to previously blurry photos, ensuring every moment is captured with lifelike precision. ➤ AI Reflection Remover eliminates glass reflections, allowing users to capture scenery through windows with minimal interference. The core of the series’ photography are its cameras, with the Reno13 Pro 5G boasting a 50MP main camera (Sony IMX890), a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5× optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP selfie camera. On the Reno13 Pro 5G and Reno13 5G, both the front and rear cameras support 4K recording, capturing video that is four times as clear as standard 1080p video. Enhanced AI for productivity and efficiency Alongside AI-driven enhancements in photo and video, Oppo’s latest series also taps into the power of AI to boost efficiency in everyday life and work. The series offers innovative AI features such as Documents – a standalone app for professionals to summarise, edit text or even extract charts for editing directly on the document with the help of AI. Meanwhile, the AI Assistant for Notes offers AI-driven tools for formatting, editing, content expansion and style variations. These capabilities are complemented by the upgraded AI Toolbox 2.0, which is included via the sidebar to offer real-time spell checks, translations, text rewriting and suggestions in multiple languages based on intelligent understanding of the user’s current task.