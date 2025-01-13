Govt urged to address animal welfare concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia is calling on the government to address concerns about animal welfare, particularly the treatment of stray animals.

Its president Kalaivanan Ravichandran said the association wants reforms to be implemented to improve animal welfare and protection.

According to statistics from the Veterinary Services Department, dogs are the most abused species in Malaysia, with 11,450 reported cases of abuse from 2021 to 2024, followed by cats with 5,715 cases.

Kalaivanan highlighted the need for reforms that not only address abuse but also the broader issue of stray animal management.

One of the most pressing demands was a reform of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

He emphasised the need for amendments to explicitly ban cruel practices, such as shooting and inhumane capture methods.

He also called for clear legal protections to ensure local authorities adopt humane standards for managing stray animals.

“The legislation does not go far enough to protect animals from these practices.”

Another key demand was the implementation of a nationwide Trap Neuter and Return (TNR) programme.

Kalaivanan said the initiative would help control the stray animal population humanely, reducing overpopulation without resorting to culling.

He also insisted on the establishment of an Independent Animal Welfare Board under the Prime Minister’s Office, adding that the reform efforts included transforming local animal pounds into no-kill facilities.

“Our local pounds must become places of rehabilitation, rehoming and responsible TNR efforts, rather than sites where animals are euthanised without reason.

“This shift would prioritise the wellbeing of animals, offering them a better chance at a life outside of cages.”

He advocated stricter regulations on breeders, proposing that they be required to microchip and neuter animals to prevent overbreeding.

“Euthanasia should only be permitted in cases in which an animal’s condition is untreatable, and this should be verified by a licensed veterinarian.”

The association urged the government to educate the public on animal welfare, responsible pet ownership, and the importance of neutering and adopting strays.

Kalaivanan called for stricter penalties for cruelty and neglect, urging that existing laws be more consistently enforced to deter abuse.

He also pressed for dedicated government funding to support NGOs in their work of rescuing and rehabilitating stray animals.

“These NGOs are on the frontlines and need resources to continue their efforts. We will continue to fight for justice for all animals and will not stop until our government listens and acts.”

On Oct 6 last year, a stray dog named Kopi gained national attention after a 52-second video was widely spread, showing the dog suffering from severe injuries inflicted by a gunshot and dying in Besut.

A resident reported hearing a loud gunshot before discovering the lifeless dog.

The Besut district council defended its actions, asserting that the shooting followed field procedures for controlling stray dog populations.

However, animal welfare advocates condemned the killing, calling for greater enforcement of existing animal welfare laws.

On Saturday, nearly 500 individuals gathered for the Candlelight Gathering for Justice for Kopi and All Stray Animals in Dataran Merdeka, marking the largest gathering for animal law reform in Malaysia.

The event was organised by the Malaysia Animal Welfare Association in collaboration with Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia and the Global Human Rights Federation, with support from a coalition of animal NGOs in Malaysia.