Initiative to provide free meals to underprivileged

KUALA LUMPUR: In Malaysia, many individuals and families in underserved areas struggle to meet their basic nutritional needs, often relying on charitable initiatives to survive.

Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp) founder and advisor Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun said the company has collaborated with Kriyalakshmi Mandir Sai Selva Gurukal (KMSSG) Charitable Society to launch an initiative aimed at providing free food to such communities, both at home and on the streets.

The initiative, under the Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen, seeks to alleviate hunger and improve the well-being of those in need.

Through his company Veggie Nature Sdn Bhd, a division of Berjaya Hills Resort Berhad, Tan is championing the initiative by supplying fresh vegetables from Berjaya Hills.

The collaboration shares BCorp’s commitment to supporting meaningful causes and helping those who are less fortunate.

“I am proud that BCorp can play a role in addressing hunger and supporting those in need. We are working to create a stronger and more compassionate community.”

Accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Esther Tan, he was speaking during the official inauguration of Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen in Jalan Ayer Panas Baharu, Setapak on Friday.

He officiated at the opening of the soup kitchen with KMSSG founder GuruMatha Annai Shree Kriyalakshmi Deviyar. Also present were KMSSG vice-president Arwind Kumar and secretary Peter Lim Tze Cheng.

Tan shared his passion for expanding the initiative, and pointed out the importance of commitment and dedication in charitable efforts.

“We must have more people such as GuruMatha, who dedicates her life to charity and doing good deeds, providing food and training poor kids in education.

“We are ready to support more committed individuals. I know there are many soup kitchens but I do not know how many are vegetarian. Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen is 100% vegetarian and I would support people who are dedicated to running such soup kitchens.”

Tan, a vegetarian himself, highlighted the broader implications of vegetarianism, stressing its role in environmental conservation and addressing climate change.

He emphasised that while many are willing to contribute to charitable causes, the Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen’s unique commitment to serving vegetarian meals aligns with a broader vision of promoting ecological balance.

He acknowledged that adopting vegetarianism is not necessarily a cost-saving measure as organic produce often comes at a higher price.

However, he said the value lies in its potential to reduce the strain on natural resources, decrease greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of global warming.

Tan highlighted the need to address environmental issues, pointing to recent disasters such as floods and wildfires as warnings of a planet in crisis.

He said vegetarianism is a simple yet impactful way to protect the earth for future generations.

By reducing dependence on meat production, which is resource-intensive and harmful to the environment, individuals could contribute to addressing global warming.

“Everyone has the power to make a difference. Even small changes, such as switching to a vegetarian diet, could have a big impact.”

Through Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen, he hopes to inspire others to understand the link between their food choices and the health of the planet.

KMSSG achieved a remarkable feat by establishing the Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen in less than five months.

The facility, which is now fully operational, is equipped with cooking utensils, appliances and a steady supply of fresh ingredients, ensuring seamless operations to serve nutritious vegetarian meals to underserved communities.

The rapid setup highlights the dedication and efficiency of KMSSG in addressing the issue of food insecurity.