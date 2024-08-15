Rapid KL to offer 24-hours service for National Day celebrations

PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with the 67th National Day celebration, Rapid KL will operate 24 hours for the first time in Klang Valley on the night of August 30.

President and group chief executive officer of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said all rail services, including light rail transit (LRT), mass transit (MRT) and monorail, along with bus rapid transit (BRT) on the Sunway route and selected bus routes, will run continuously from 6 am on Aug 30 until 11.30 pm on Aug 31.

To facilitate the National Day festivities in Putrajaya, Rapid KL will also provide up to 60 free transit buses from Putrajaya Sentral MRT Station to Dataran Putrajaya from 6 pm on Aug 30 until 3 pm on Aug 31.

In addition, nine buses will operate from Putrajaya Sentral MRT to key locations around Putrajaya, including the Botanic Gardens, Putrajaya Marina, Alamanda and the Putrajaya International Convention Centre on Aug 31.

“This enhanced service is part of our infrastructure initiative to support the government’s efforts in celebrating National Day,” Mohd Azharuddin told a press conference here today.

“Prasarana is proud to offer this service to Malaysians and is committed to delivering the best experience possible.

“Over 4,000 Rapid KL staff will work in shifts to ensure smooth 24-hour operations and provide an enjoyable travel experience for Merdeka 2024,“ he said.

Mohd Azharuddin added that the 24-hour service will help city residents easily attend Merdeka Eve celebrations across the capital and the National Day event at Dataran Putrajaya.

He encouraged city residents to use Rapid KL’s rail and bus services to avoid traffic congestion, highlighting that over 10,000 parking spaces are available at selected rail stations

“Prasarana, in partnership with Putrajaya Corporation and the police, will ensure the smooth operation of this special bus route and Prasarana’s auxiliary police will be on hand to assist with traffic management,” he said.