Raw water reserves at three dams at dangerous level - Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muda Dam in Kedah, the Bukit Merah Dam in Perak and the Teluk Bahang Dam in Penang have shown a drop in remaining raw water reserves, at a dangerous level of 7.44 per cent, 16.43 per cent and 28.20 per cent, respectively, as of yesterday.

In a brief report on the hot weather status, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) today said five other dams had their water reserves at a warning level of less than 59.99 per cent.

Quoting the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), the agency said the five dams were Air Hitam Dam in Penang at 32.40 per cent; Malut Dam, Pedu Dam and Beris Dam in Kedah at 37 per cent, 37.02 per cent, and 53.39 per cent respectively; and Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis at 38.49 per cent.

A reading of 29.99 per cent and below in the remaining stock of raw water reserves indicates a dangerous level, 30 per cent to 59.99 per cent (warning level) and 60 per cent and above (normal).

Regarding the air pollution status for the period from July 30 to today, Nadma, citing the Department of Environment (DOE), said that Tanjung Malim in Perak; Nilai in Negeri Sembilan; and Kampung Raja Besut in Terengganu recorded unhealthy air quality, with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of 151, 117 and 154 respectively.

On heat-related illnesses, NADMA, quoting the Health Ministry, reports that the cumulative number of cases has increased to 119 as as of yesterday, compared to 116 reported on July 29.

These include 28 cases of heatstroke, 83 cases of heat exhaustion and eight cases of heat cramps.

NADMA said that Terengganu had the highest number of cases at 20, followed by Kedah (19), Johor and Pahang with 14 each, Perak (13), Negeri Sembilan (10), Selangor (nine), Sabah (seven), Kelantan (five), Perlis (four), Kuala Lumpur (three) and Penang (one).

The breakdown of cases by age involved 90 adults, 24 teenagers, three children, and two senior citizens, with the number of deaths due to heat stroke remaining at five so far.

“There is one case of heat stroke still being treated in the general ward of Teluk Intan Hospital in Perak, while all other cases have received treatment and recovered,” said Nadma.