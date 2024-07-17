Recognise MSPO certification, plantation and commodities ministry urges global players

KUALA LUMPUR: The Plantation and Commodities Ministry has urged international industry players to recognise the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme, which is dedicated to the sustainability of the palm oil industry.

Deputy Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said it is an ongoing government effort to promote sustainability in the Malaysian palm oil industry.

“We have three major markets, India, China, and the European Union. Each of these markets has distinct characteristics.

“For instance, India primarily purchases crude palm oil, China focuses more on processed palm oil, and the European market is highly concerned about the sustainability of the products,“ he told a press conference after officiating the Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) 2024 today.

He said the MSPO certification scheme is the government’s key policy tool to counter negative perceptions and to promote Malaysian palm oil.

“Recently, during my visit to China, I highlighted this point. Even when meeting with China’s Ecology and Environment Ministry, I mentioned the MSPO, hoping that China could recognise it as a criterion for their green financing initiatives.

“These efforts are part of our strategy to convince more people to believe in our MSPO certification, including those in the European market and other markets,“ he added.

Separately, the MIFB 2024 marks the start of a transformative three-day event which is set to redefine the future of the food and beverage industry, a statement said.

The event opens today with the theme “Elevating the F&B Business; Empowering Innovations; and Enabling Transformation” and underscores MIFB’s commitment to driving progress, innovation, and sustainability in the F&B sector, the statement said.

“A key highlight of the event is MYFoodTech segment, a comprehensive new platform highlighting cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions in the F&B industry,“ it said.

The event, with over 350 local and international exhibitors covering 18,000 square metres (about 194,000 sq ft) is expected to attract 20,000 trade visitors from more than 80 participating countries and will provide significant networking opportunities.