Register at relief centres to qualify for compassionate aid - Ahmad Zahid

SANDAKAN: Residents affected by recent flooding must register as flood victims at a temporary relief centre (PPS), to ensure the bantuan wang ihsan (compassionate aid) is distributed appropriately.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised that flood victims who register at these relief centres, even if they do not stay there, should still be considered for wang ihsan assistance.

“We have distributed cash aid to 800 individuals, who were officially listed as recipients. However, the Penampang district officer reported that there are 2,000 affected individuals who have not received assistance, because they sought shelter elsewhere, rather than at the centres,” he explained.

“I said at the meeting that anyone seeking monetary aid must first register themselves as flood victims,“ he told reporters, after closing the Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) Assembly and Sabah BN Convention, here today.

This morning, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, attended a briefing session on disaster incidents and financial reports, by the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee, at a hotel here.

According to him, in addition to financial assistance, the briefing covered several other issues, including the four collapsed bridges in Sabah.

“Particularly, the bridge in Penampang, we will proceed with the construction as soon as possible,“ he added.