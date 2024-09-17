Rejection of MoU proves PN still sticks to old, non-progressive political approach - PKR MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) rejection of the Unity Government-proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on opposition allocation proves that the party still wants to stick to the old, non-progressive political approach, Batu Pahat Member of Parliament Onn Abu Bakar said.

Onn, who is also the political secretary at the PKR President’s Office, said in a dynamic political world, all Members of Parliament (MPs) should be pragmatic, more flexible and open to new approaches that can ensure better and more efficient administration, especially when the country faces major challenges in the economy and political stability.

However, Onn said PN’s refusal to accept the MoU shows a stagnant mentality, unwilling to make a paradigm shift.

“Our country needs politicians who are open to reform and ready to put the interests of the country and the people first.

“If PN sincerely wants to help the people, they should welcome the Unity Government’s efforts to create a harmonious atmosphere in the Dewan Rakyat and enable all MPs to play a more constructive role,” he said in a statement today.

Prior to this, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin confirmed that the opposition unanimously rejected the draft MoU for four fundamental reasons, alleging that it contradicts the Federal Constitution and that some conditions in the MoU could potentially affect the special rights of Malays and Bumiputeras.

Describing the rejection as a disappointing action, Onn said it also meant that the PN rejected the special allocation to be given to their MPs which should be used to help the people in their respective constituencies.

Onn also questioned whether the rejection was due to the fact the PN MPs refused to declare their assets, which is among the conditions allegedly imposed by the Unity Government to allow opposition MPs to receive the allocation as demanded.

“This surely has raised questions about their commitment to transparency because transparency is the basis of the people’s trust in leaders,” he said.

Therefore, Onn called on all parties, especially the opposition, to put the interests of the people first and accept the MoU as a step to build a more mature and transparent politics for the sake of the harmony of the people and the development of the country.