Gaza aid point stampede leaves 20 dead amid chaos

GAZA CITY: The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation reported 20 fatalities at an aid distribution point in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, on Wednesday, attributing the deaths to armed agitators within the crowd.

The US- and Israel-backed organisation stated that 19 victims died in a stampede while one was stabbed during a chaotic surge.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital provided a conflicting toll, confirming nine fatalities, including children, after Israeli forces allegedly opened fire.

The victims were reportedly heading to an aid centre in northwest Rafah when the main gate was closed, leading to the shooting.

The GHF accused Hamas-affiliated individuals of inciting unrest, citing the presence of firearms in the crowd.

An American aid worker was threatened during the incident, marking a troubling escalation.

The UN has recorded 875 starvation-related deaths in Gaza since late May, with 674 occurring near GHF sites.

The Israeli military has not commented, while the GHF denies direct responsibility for shootings near its aid points.

The incident highlights worsening humanitarian conditions as Gaza faces severe food shortages. – AFP