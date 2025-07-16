Pahang KPDN seizes 17,000 litres of diesel in Ops Tiris

KUANTAN: The Pahang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has seized 17,000 litres of diesel and a skid tank worth over RM53,000 in an operation targeting illegal diesel storage in Indera Mahkota 8.

The raid, conducted under Ops Tiris, also led to the arrest of six foreign workers suspected of transporting the fuel to telecommunications towers.

Pahang KPDN chief enforcement officer Mohd Hafiz Ramli stated that the operation followed a month-long intelligence operation.

“Based on the documents submitted, this premise does not have a permit to store diesel at the location, thus raising suspicions of a violation of the law,“ he said.

Six foreign nationals, including four Bangladeshis and two Myanmar citizens aged between 20 and 29, were detained. Investigations revealed they had been operating in the area for over a year, supplying diesel to 33 telecommunications towers for generator use.

Authorities also confiscated two four-wheel drive vehicles loaded with diesel drums, valued at RM140,000, along with related documents. The case is being investigated under Regulation 21(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama