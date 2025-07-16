Late Sukma weightlifter’s family receives Perkeso benefits in Kuala Nerus

KUALA NERUS: The family of former Malaysia Games (SUKMA) weightlifting athlete Siti Noralyaa Mat Marzuki, who passed away last Saturday due to breast cancer, has received survivor’s pension benefits from the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

Perkeso Terengganu director Suhara Mustaffa confirmed that the late athlete’s parents and four younger siblings, aged between eight and 16, will receive a combined monthly pension of RM897 starting next month. Additionally, the family was granted RM3,000 in funeral assistance under Perkeso’s social protection scheme.

“Perkeso remains dedicated to protecting the welfare of Terengganu athletes. In the last two years, we have assisted 25 athletes in rehabilitation, including two Terengganu FC players still under care at our rehabilitation centre,” Suhara said during a visit to the family’s home in Taman Batin Perdana.

The late athlete’s mother, Rusmailaili Samsuri, 43, expressed gratitude for the aid, which has eased the family’s financial burden. She shared that Siti Noralyaa, the eldest of five siblings, had been a primary contributor to household expenses, particularly for her siblings’ education.

“After leaving the Terengganu State Sports Council, she worked at a petrol station to support us. My husband delivers bread, and I am a homemaker. She was a devoted daughter—most of her earnings went to daily needs and her siblings’ school supplies,” Rusmailaili said.

Siti Noralyaa succumbed to her illness after a month-long treatment at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital. - Bernama