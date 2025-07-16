Japan hits record 21.5 million tourists in first half of 2025

TOKYO: Japan set a new tourism record with 21.5 million visitors in the first six months of 2025, marking a 21% increase compared to the same period last year.

Official data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) confirmed the milestone, though arrivals from Hong Kong fell sharply due to unfounded earthquake fears.

“The number exceeded 20 million in six months, the fastest pace ever,“ the JNTO stated.

June alone saw a 7.6% rise, reaching 3.4 million visitors, driven by school holiday demand.

Strong growth came from China, South Korea, Singapore, India, the US, and Germany.

However, Hong Kong arrivals dropped by 33.4%, linked to online rumours predicting a major earthquake in Japan.

Some posts referenced a Japanese manga comic forecasting a disaster in July 2025, though authorities dismissed these claims as false.

Japan aims to attract 60 million annual tourists by 2030, but challenges remain in managing overcrowding in popular spots like Kyoto.

Local pushback mirrors issues seen in other global destinations, such as Venice. – AFP