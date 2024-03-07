Retired policeman touched by DPM Ahmad Zahid’s visit

NIBONG TEBAL: A retired policeman, who has been wheelchair-bound due to diabetes, was surprised by a visit from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at his home in Kampung Baru Sungai Buaya, Sungai Bakap, this evening.

Met after the visit, Mohammad Fauzi Ibrahim, 66, said he could not hide his surprise upon seeing the deputy prime minister arriving at his house after the Maghrib prayer.

“At first, I wondered why there were so many people at my house. But when I saw him, it felt like a dream. I am honoured, grateful, and touched by Ahmad Zahid’s visit to check on me and my family,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, his wife, Zainab Ismail, 59, said her husband’s diabetes had worsened after his big toe became infected and developed an abscess during Hari Raya Aidiladha recently.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, performed the Maghrib prayer at Masjid Kampung Besar.

He was informed by the congregation about the condition of Mohammad Fauzi, who is the mosque’s chairman.

The Deputy Prime Minister was welcomed by about 300 villagers, including UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and party members.