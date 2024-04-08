Ringgit at its strongest in 14 years - Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: The ringgit is currently at its strongest level in 14 years due to the Unity Government’s policies and collective efforts to develop the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that although the opposition often claimed the currency was declining, it has, in fact, shown positive recovery trends under the current administration.

“The ringgit is also the strongest in Asia. Why? It’s not because of me or Anwar, It’s due to government policies and our consensus. Investments are flowing in, and if you look at decades of records, those who have been in the federal government know that there has never been such a response (from investors).

“It’s not due to Anwar. But because Anwar represents Malaysia, which is now emerging as a prominent country in the region,” he said in his speech at the Sabah Keadilan Convention here today.

According to Anwar, his efforts while representing Malaysia internationally were focused on promoting states, including Sabah as major investment hubs, especially in tourism.

“In every place I visit, whether China, Japan, or Germany, I always point out that there are investment opportunities in oil and gas, tourism, new technology, and energy transition, including Sabah. I represent both Malaysia and Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar urged the people of Sabah to scrutinise leaders who frequently use the ‘Sabah for Sabah’ slogan and advised them not to be deceived by those who exploit this sentiment merely for personal gain.

“We must work together to address people’s issues such as extreme poverty, water and electricity supply, flooding and damaged roads. If (a leader) claims that ‘Sabah for Sabah’ ask him whether Sabah is truly for its people or just for ‘tauke balak’ (timber tycoon) and projects,” he said.