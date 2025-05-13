MALAYSIA is making significant strides in its 5G network roll-out, positioning itself as a regional leader in next-generation connectivity.

As of December last year, the country’s 5G coverage reached 82.4% of populated areas, a notable increase from 68.8% in

August 2023.

Public adoption of 5G services has surged, with user penetration rising to 53.35% by the end of 2024, more than doubling from 24.6% the previous year. This rapid uptake reflects growing consumer confidence and the increasing availability of 5G-compatible devices.

The expansion of 5G infrastructure promises numerous advantages for both consumers and businesses. In the healthcare sector, initiatives, such as the Future Health 4 All programme, are leveraging 5G to enhance digital monitoring and screening capabilities, aiming to improve patient care and accessibility.

Meanwhile, on the business front, particularly for key industrial hubs such as Selangor and Johor, 5G offers opportunities to adopt advanced technologies such as automation and the Internet of Things (IoT). However, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has noted that many SMEs have yet to fully utilise 5G’s potential, indicating a need for increased awareness and support.