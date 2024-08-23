Risky to get medical info from dubious websites

GEORGE TOWN: A surgeon has advised women to avoid referring to dubious websites that may give misleading information on breast cancer.

University Malaya Department of Surgery emeritus professor Datuk Dr Yip Cheng Har said women who usually go online to get answers to their questions on breast cancer may receive inaccurate information from websites that are not accredited.

“Misinformation is a common occurrence in Malaysia, more so because this is a multiracial and multicultural country, where there is a thriving alternative therapy practice available.

“Alternative therapy does not only mean getting medical advice from bomohs or sinsehs, but includes naturopaths, nutritionists and pseudoscientists.

“Apart from that, there are many well-meaning people who claim these or those supplements will ‘cure cancer’.

“However, these claims have never been scientifically proven, although there might be testimonials from a long list of people who claim to have overcome cancer after taking certain supplements or herbs,” she said during her speech at the Malaysian Breast Cancer Summit (MBCS) on Aug 10 and 11.

Three hundred breast cancer patients and survivors from across the country attended the summit that was themed “Living the Journey.”

She also cautioned cancer patients to always check with their doctors or hospitals before deciding on any traditional or alternative treatments.

“Sometimes these additional interventions may cause more harm than good. Sometimes the ingredients, compounds or dosage may interfere with the existing medication,” said Yip, who is also a consultant surgeon with the Subang Jaya Medical Centre.

Patient advocacy groups, including the Breast Cancer Welfare Association, Pink Penang, Pink Unity and the National Cancer Council, shared stories of survival and advocacy within the breast cancer community.

Attendees of the summit were also provided with evidence based on latest information about treatment and what they can do to reduce the risk of recurrence and live well after breast cancer.

In addition to workshops, there were educational booths offering hands-on learning opportunities. Other activities included Zumba, a lucky draw and a social media contest.

The event was officiated by Tan Lean Kee, wife of Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

“I am so proud that Penang has the opportunity to host this inaugural summit,” she said, adding that it was a good platform for the participants to share what they learnt with others to improve breast health in the country.

Among notable speakers at the event were Dr Kiley Loh Wei-Jen, Dr Doris Chow Sze Ying, Dr Mastura Md Yusof, Dr Teoh Mei Shi, Dr Nur Fadhlina Abdul Satar, Dr Vaishnavi Jeyasingam and Dr Yap Beng Khiong.

MBCS organiser TalkHealthAsia.com said the summit was held to make known health nuances previously assumed to be too complex for patients to understand.

“I hope MBCS 2024 will bring about understanding on breast cancer that is life-changing, with a positive ripple effect on the lives of families, friends and the community,” said its founder and CEO Lim Po Lin, who was also the steering committee chairman of the event.