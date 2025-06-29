5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes central Pakistan, no casualties reported

ISLAMABAD: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck central Pakistan early Sunday morning, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred at approximately 3:30am local time (2230 GMT), with its epicentre located 60 kilometres north-northeast of Barkhan in Balochistan province.

No immediate casualties or damage were reported following the shallow quake. Pakistan lies along the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it highly vulnerable to seismic activity.

The region’s rugged terrain often complicates disaster response efforts. In 2015, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan claimed nearly 400 lives, with relief operations hindered by difficult access. The 2005 Kashmir earthquake, measuring 7.6, was even more devastating, resulting in over 73,000 fatalities and displacing 3.5 million people.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, has faced multiple quakes in recent years. A 2021 tremor in Harnai district killed at least 20 people, with landslides delaying rescue efforts.