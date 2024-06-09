RM10 million to digitally link all hospitals in Sarawak – Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak Government has approved an allocation of RM10 million to install a digital link application for all government hospitals in the state.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the approval was made last week with an additional RM1 million allocated for three neurology staff of the Sarawak General Hospital to undergo specialised equipment training.

Speaking at the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) 64th Annual General Meeting dinner here last night, he said the digital link application would enable instant sharing of medical information among doctors to facilitate treatment of patients.

“This will be another important technological advancement (for Sarawak medical services),” he said.

On the need to send the neurology staff for the specialised training, he said the number of trained staff at Sarawak General Hospital to handle specialised equipment for neurology treatment process was still insufficient.

On another issue, Abang Johari had requested the Health Ministry to review their policy so that neurology specialists based in government hospitals in Sarawak would be allowed as visiting specialists at Normah Medical Specialist Centre, a state-owned private hospital here.

According to him, the centre would be purchasing equipment for neuro problems soon but would need to have a neurologist.

“Since Normah (Medical Specialist Centre) is a state government hospital, I hope we can work out (with the Health Ministry) to allow the (neurology) specialists (from federal government hospitals) to serve at Normah,” he added.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni were also present at the dinner.