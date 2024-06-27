RM2 million for HRD Corp to enhance talents, job matching for PwD - Sim

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources will allocate RM2 million through the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) to implement the OKU Talent Enhancement Programme (OTEP) designed for persons with disabilities (PwD).

Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said this followed the successful implementation of the pilot programme involving 30 PwD last year which saw 15 of them successfully getting jobs.

“This programme is to provide them with specific skills training suitable for each PWD including individuals with neurodiversity and to match them to suitable jobs,” he told reporters at the Neurodiversity Inclusion Impact Programme organised by HRD Corp here in conjunction with the National Training Week (NTW) 2024.

The event was graced by Princess of Johor Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim. Also present was HRD Corp chairman Datuk Abu Huraira Abu Yazid.

Sim said the implementation of OTEP was in line with the MADANI concept which ensures that Malaysians, regardless of their physical conditions, social status, racial background and religious belief, are not marginalised in achieving their aspirations.

When asked how many PwD would benefit from the programme, Sim said it was hard to determine as each training programme must be designed specifically for the targetted group.

“Visually-impaired talents may need a different programme at a different cost compared to neurodivergent talents. We will announce their numbers from time to time,” he said.

Sim said the RM2 million allocation was just an initial announcement and that the ministry would look at the effectiveness of the programme from time to time.

He said the ministry also welcomes participation and cooperation from corporate companies to make the programme a success by providing employment and training opportunities.

On the NTW 2024, Sim said it already accumulated over 65,000 free training courses and 280,000 enrolments in only its third day.

During the ceremony, HRD Corp presented 13 certificates of appreciation to participating employers and training providers such as Aeon Co (M) Bhd, Witprise Sdn Bhd, Exchange 106 and 99 Speedmart Sdn Bhd.

NTW 2024 will culminate in a two-day training extravaganza at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on June 29 and 30, which will feature a variety of activities such as Pancasains by Petrosains, Electric Vehicle (EV) experience by Proton, sports clinic, Lego competition, a book fair by Bookxcess and the MYFUTUREJOBS Career Fair among others.