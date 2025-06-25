JPJ, APAD take dangerous driving, road bullying videos seriously - Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) take all reports of dangerous driving or road bullying seriously, including those shared through viral videos, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

Speaking at a press conference today, Loke stressed that swift action will be taken to ensure the safety of road users and curb incidents of road bullying.

“A few days ago, a video went viral showing an express bus being driven recklessly. After overtaking another vehicle, the driver was seen making an obscene gesture toward the person recording the video.

“Just from watching the video, I immediately WhatsApped the director-generals of JPJ and APAD to take action, and APAD promptly suspended the company’s operating license. Don’t assume that viral videos are ineffective or that JPJ does not take action,” he said.

Loke was referring to APAD’s decision to suspend the Public Service Vehicle Operator’s Licence of Star Mart Express Sdn Bhd for 30 days, starting July 3, following the viral video showing dangerous driving by one of its express bus drivers on June 12.

It was reported that the permit for the express bus with registration number ALA 6666 has also been revoked, effective Aug 7.

The video, which surfaced on social media on June 12, showed the driver speeding dangerously in the right lane, putting other road users at risk.

In response, Loke encouraged the public, particularly road users, to continue sharing videos and information related to dangerous driving or traffic violations to help authorities take prompt action.

“I encourage the public to keep sharing such incidents. Even if you don’t report it to JPJ, just make it viral, that’s good enough for us to look into it.

“Of course, once the viral video reaches us, we will take action based on verified information. But my advice is, when recording a video, make sure the vehicle’s registration number is clearly captured,” he added.