KUALA LUMPUR: A local woman believed to have a close relationship with a bank employee was arrested in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah yesterday in relation to the fraudulent withdrawal of RM24.2 million from several fixed deposit accounts, bringing the number of suspects arrested to 14.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf also shared that all suspects arrested received commissions of RM100,000 to RM240,000 according to their roles in the syndicate that was active since 2023.

“We also believe that the mastermind is an individual believed to be an expert in falsifying personal documents like identity cards and fingerprints for the withdrawal process,” he said during a media conference at Menara KPJ here today, adding that the investigations found that the mastermind was also involved in the planning and made withdrawals of over RM551,000 from another bank previously early this year, and that the case was being investigated as well.

“Seizures so far include nine vehicles of various makes and models, RM1.93 million in cash, mobile phones, ATM, debit and credit cards, as well as jewellery and documents believed to be related to the criminal activities,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Media outlets had reported that the police arrested a man, in his 40s, believed to be the mastermind behind the fraudulent withdrawals, in Sabah on June 16, following the arrest of a female bank employee in Kota Kinabalu on June 13.

The arrests were made after four police reports were lodged by the bank account holder and bank employees in early June in Petaling Jaya, Selangor when the victim realised suspicious withdrawals were made in Kota Kinabalu.