TNG Digital, Kakitangan.com launch salary payment solution

KUALA LUMPUR: TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s largest integrated fintech player, has partnered with Kakitangan.com, a human resource solutions provider, to offer businesses a smarter and more inclusive way to disburse salaries, especially to unbanked and underserved workers.

TNG Digital CEO Alan Ni said financial inclusion has always been at the heart of the company’s mission.

“With this partnership, TNG Digital and Kakitangan.com will be able to address the real pain points of individuals who lack access to traditional bank accounts by providing them with a secure and accessible salary solution through the TNG eWallet.”

With the integration of the DuitNow Bulk Transfer, employers using Kakitangan.com can now disburse salaries in bulk directly to employees’ TNG eWallet accounts via any bank’s cash management system, quickly and securely, even without traditional bank accounts.

Each TNG eWallet user has a DuitNow account number, enabling them to receive payments from any bank or e-wallet in Malaysia, just like a regular bank account.

Recognised by the Department of Labour as a compliant salary account, TNG eWallet is especially valuable for migrant and underserved workers who often face barriers to opening bank accounts.

It gives them immediate access to their income, along with tools to store, manage, and use their money confidently in the digital space.