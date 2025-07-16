Paranormal investigator dies during Annabelle doll tour

GETTYSBURG: According to the New York Post, a paranormal researcher has died unexpectedly whilst conducting a tour featuring the notorious Annabelle doll, known for its alleged supernatural properties.

Dan Rivera, aged 54 and a former US Army serviceman, passed away on Sunday evening in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, during his popular “Devils on the Run Tour” event.

Emergency responders, including firefighters and paramedics, were dispatched to his accommodation facility, as reported by the Evening Sun.

Despite attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Rivera could not be revived, confirmed the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), where he held the position of chief investigator.

The specific circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

Rivera had gained recognition through his appearances on Travel Channel’s “Most Haunted Places” programme and worked as a producer on various productions, including Netflix’s “28 Days Haunted” series.

During his touring activities, Rivera travelled across America alongside fellow NESPR members, presenting the controversial Annabelle doll to audiences nationwide.

The tragedy occurred following the completion of a three-day engagement in Gettysburg, which ran from Friday through Sunday. The event was hosted by “Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours” at the historic Soldiers National Orphanage location, NESPR announced on Monday.

Rivera leaves behind his spouse Sarah and four children. He had utilised social media platforms, including popular TikTok videos, to promote the tour internationally.

Colleague Ryan Buell, another paranormal researcher, shared his condolences for Rivera on social media.

“I have countless wonderful memories with this individual. Just two months ago, we journeyed across the nation introducing a new generation to the work of Ed and Lorraine Warren,“ Buell posted on TikTok.

The Annabelle Legacy

The Annabelle doll, fashioned as a Raggedy Ann figure, became associated with alleged supernatural incidents in 1970 when it was presented to Donna, a nursing student in Connecticut.

Renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren documented claims that the doll demonstrated autonomous movement, including lifting its limbs independently and appearing to track individuals throughout living spaces, whilst exhibiting other disturbing behaviours.

The investigating duo also reported that Annabelle had allegedly injured a police officer and caused a vehicular accident involving a member of the clergy.

A spiritual medium suggested the doll contained the essence of a deceased six-year-old child named Annabelle, though the Warrens concluded it was under demonic influence and relocated the item to their Connecticut museum.

The Warrens established NESPR in 1952 and examined numerous unexplained phenomena, including the famous Amityville Horror residence on Long Island.

Their investigations became the foundation for “The Conjuring” film franchise, which achieved the highest box office earnings of any horror movie series globally.

Following Ed Warren’s passing in 2006 and Lorraine’s death in 2019, their daughter Judy and son-in-law Tony Spera have continued managing the occult museum and NESPR operations in Connecticut.

The museum ceased public operations in 2019 due to zoning regulations, leading to the current touring format across America.

Earlier this year in May, social media conspiracy theorists attempted to connect Annabelle to a prison escape and major fire incident in Louisiana, noting the timing coincided with the doll’s New Orleans tour stop.

However, Spera dismissed these theories, stating to media outlets that Annabelle remained under proper supervision throughout the Louisiana visit.