RM267.76m for infrastructure projects, non-Muslim houses of worship in Johor

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM267.76 million for 40 public infrastructure projects and the repair and maintenance of non-Muslim houses of worship (RIBI) in Johor this year.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said of the total, RM264 million was for the implementation of the 40 projects, while the remaining, amounting to a little over RM3.5 million, was for the maintenance of 32 RIBIs.

“We have approved a huge allocation for Johor...amounting to over RM267 million, including RM10 million for the construction of new fire stations, upgrade of fire and rescue stations in Kluang, Johor Bahru Sentral, Larkin among others, and the acquisition of quarters for the Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station, Bandar Tenggara.”

He said this to reporters after attending the handing over of housekeys for the ‘Rumah Rakyat’ at Felda Sungai Mas here today.

Present was the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) who is also the Member of Parliament for Pengerang, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

In a related matter, Nga said the KPKT had also approved an allocation of RM10 million to replace elevators, paint and repair the plumbing system of People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats in Kempas.

“Yesterday, I approved RM10 million for Kempas PPR Kempas, which is the largest PPR in our country, with a total of 2,520 units and a populace of over 10,000 people,” he said.

The minister said the allocation was channelled to ensure that KPKT’s services and focus on improving public infrastructure could continue to be enhanced, including in opposition-held areas, as well as to ensure that each project would be socially beneficial and economically viable.

“I want to emphasise that we also take care of the opposition areas on the principle that no one is left behind,” he said.

Meanwhile, five RMR applicants from Kota Tinggi and Pengerang received the keys to their respective homes at today’s programme.

As of July 31, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) has built 7,909 residential units in Johor, including 324 units in Kota Tinggi and 235 units in Pengerang since it was first launched in 2002.