RM600 mln allocation for immediate repairs of redline alignment in Sarawak - Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) has been allocated RM600 million to repair critical sections of the ‘redline’ alignment in Sarawak, said Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad said the redline refers to the original routes constructed before the Pan Borneo Highway (LPB).

“We have held several meetings on this matter, including with Sarawak Premier ( Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg). Both the federal and state governments decided that the entire 134-kilometre stretch of the redline, which connects to the highway, needs repairs.

“We will immediately repair 17 kilometres and construct an interchange at Batu 8 Sarikei. So far, we have secured approximately RM600 million from savings on the Trans Borneo Highway project to undertake this,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead on the status of the construction of the highway project in Sarikei and the main reason for its delay.

Ahmad further said that the construction of the LPB segment from Sungai Awik Bridge to the Bintangor Junction in Sarikei is now 96 per cent complete, but the relocation of water pipes is ongoing.

“Contractors are actively doing relocation work under close supervision from the Public Works Department. Once this relocation is completed, the segment is expected to open in the fourth week of August, which will improve and complement the road network in Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei,” he said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Senator Manolan Mohamad regarding plans to build Rest and Service Areas (R&R) along the LPB in Sarawak, Ahmad said they would be established at appropriate intervals.

“We hope that not only KKR (will be involved in the construction) but also the local authorities of the respective areas since there is no toll collection on the LPB in Sarawak and sharing the construction costs would be more efficient.

“The same goes for installing street lights, as many areas along the highway are still dark. We propose using solar lights, and it would be ideal for both the federal and state governments to collaborate on the installation of these lights,” he said.

Regarding the status of phase one of the LPB project in Sabah, raised by Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya, Ahmad said the overall progress has reached 76 per cent, with some of the 15 work packages already fully completed.

This includes upgrading the Jalan Tawau-Semporna and the Jalan Lahad Datu Bypass.

“As for phase two, the tender preparation process is currently in progress at the Finance Ministry,” he said.