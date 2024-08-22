Road closures planned for Saturday’s SUKMA 2024 closing ceremony

KUCHING: Several routes leading to Sarawak Stadium will be closed from 3 pm on Saturday to ensure smooth traffic flow during the official closing ceremony of the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA).

Kuching police chief Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah advised the public to use the designated alternative routes to access public parking areas near the stadium.

He said 12 locations will be affected by the closures, including the Sesco roundabout, Kesuma Resort roundabout, the junction from Sumber Alam to Sarawak Stadium, the entrance to Sarawak Stadium from Jalan Stadium and Jalan Diplomatik, the access road to Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre, Jalan Padang Gasing, the entry lane to the bus parking area and Jalan Stadium leading to the public parking junction.

“The public is advised to use the designated alternative routes to access public parking areas, such as making a U-turn at the Casuarina roundabout after passing the Sesco roundabout, then taking the road leading to the Jalan Stadium junction.

“Vehicles on Jalan Diplomatik can proceed directly to the parking area behind Sarawak Stadium,” he said in a statement today.

Once the closing ceremony ends, the public is advised to exit via alan Diplomatik towards Demak and Jalan Stadium (Ring) towards Jalan Casuarina, Mohd Farhan Lee said.

He also urged the public to avoid parking along the roadside and to plan their journeys using alternative routes to minimise congestion.