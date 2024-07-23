Room for improvement in airport procedures, communication systems - Loke

NILAI: Certain procedures and communication systems at airports can be improved to tackle unforeseen incidents like last week’s information technology (IT) system outage, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

However, he noted that the disruptions experienced by travellers last week were inevitable, as the IT system failure was a global problem affecting airlines and many other sectors.

“Over the weekend, many flights were delayed or rescheduled. We need to understand that airline operations use the same aircraft for multiple flights, so if one flight is delayed, it takes a long time.

“Airports had to check in manually, which takes time. When one flight is delayed, it impacts many flights. I believe this can be improved in terms of procedures and communication systems,“ he said.

He told reporters this after launching the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Automotive programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mantin here today.

He advised consumers who encountered problems related to airline services to file complaints directly with the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM).

“I understand that customers are indeed dissatisfied with delays, but at the same time, we must also see the need for a balance. Airlines need to consider safety, and if they do not comply, the situation will become worse.

“Passenger safety is a priority, and we cannot compromise. If an incident occurs, who will be responsible? It is better to be criticised than to compromise safety. I hope everyone understands this,“ he said.

At today’s event, Loke said TVET is a major driver or ‘game changer’ in producing highly skilled local talent, and the government continuously enhances youth capabilities to ensure the needs of high-tech industries are met by local citizens.

In this connection, he hoped the programme can raise awareness about the importance of TVET in education among school students, undergraduates, educators, parents and the local community.