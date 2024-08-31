PETALING JAYA: The iconic Rotiboy branch at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) will permanently close on September 8, marking the end of a 21-year chapter in the city’s food scene.

In a heartfelt Facebook announcement, Rotiboy expressed deep appreciation to both its loyal customers and dedicated employees for their unwavering support over the years.

“To our fans and supporters, thank you for being with Rotiboy KLCC for the past 21 years. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your growth from childhood, adolescence, and adulthood,“ it said in a statement.

The company also extended their gratitude to staff members who have been integral to the branch’s success.

“To our colleagues at Rotiboy KLCC, thank you for your contributions and sacrifices over these 21 years. It is now time for you to gain new experiences at other Rotiboy locations.”

Though the closure is bittersweet, Rotiboy acknowledged that sometimes, change is necessary.

“All good things must come to an end to make way for new opportunities that are more rewarding and better. However, with heavy hearts and deep regret, we announce that Rotiboy KLCC will close permanently starting Sept 8, 2024.”

Rotiboy KLCC’s closure marks the end of an era for a bakery that has become a nostalgic favourite for many.