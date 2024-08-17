RTD extends operating hours in KL, Selangor, Penang, and Johor

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) will extend counter operating hours by an hour in selected states starting this Monday to better accommodate customer needs.

RTD director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli announced that the extended hours are applicable every Monday and Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Penang, and every Sunday and Thursday in Johor.

“These days are categorised as high-traffic days with a significant number of customers.

“The extended operating hours will be implemented in stages to include RTD offices in other states as well,” he said in a statement today.

Aedy Fadly also announced the establishment of a Governance Committee to enhance the quality of RTD services, particularly in counter-service delivery, to monitor, review, and improve government services from time to time.

He emphasised that the RTD is committed to ensuring the highest level of service delivery to guarantee the well-being and comfort of the people, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI.

He added that the RTD is determined to enhance the quality and efficiency of its services, particularly at all service counters, as envisioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the announcement of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) at the 19th edition of Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam 2024 yesterday.

“The RTD extends its deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Prime Minister and the government for the good news on salary adjustments for the Implementing, Management, and Professional groups as well as the Top Management of the civil service, including those within the RTD,“ he said.