RTD partners with Touch ‘N Go to facilitate application of RFID tags for VEP

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has partnered with Touch ‘n Go (TNG) to update the National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) details of Singapore-registered vehicle owners, thus facilitating the application of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for the Foreign Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

This process can be completed through the TNG eWallet application by selecting the “VEP JPJ” menu.

Singapore-registered vehicle owners using the TNG eWallet Singapore app must update their TNG eWallet Singapore app to the latest versions, namely iOS version 1.8.37, Android version 1.8.35.1, or Huawei version 1.8.35.1.

RTD director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said TNG is also facilitating the update of TNG eWallet information for Singapore-registered vehicle owners.

“The facilitator will be available at two additional locations for tag registration in Johor, beginning Sept 23. The locations are the RTD office in Taman Daya and the Southern Region Road Transport Academy in Larkin,” he said in a statement today.

Aedy Fadly expressed hope that this initiative would facilitate the VEP registration process for Singapore-registered vehicle owners and enhance service delivery, ensuring the comfort and well-being of road users in Malaysia.

The Transport Ministry, through the RTD, will begin enforcing the VEP at the Malaysia-Singapore land border starting Oct 1.

Those seeking further information on TNG eWallet account registration, users can use the Chatbox available on https://www.touchngo.com.my for assistance.