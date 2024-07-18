RTU replacement at 75 PRAB stations must be on time, within budget - PAC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) must ensure that the replacement of Remote Terminal Units (RTU) at 75 stations involved in the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme (PRAB) is completed on time, within budget, and to the specified quality.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said that so far, only four out of the total 79 stations have been replaced.

“PAC has been informed that the replacement of RTUs at these 75 stations will be completed and ready for use by November 2024,” she said in a statement.

The committee presented its report on PETRA’s follow-up actions regarding the PAC’s recommendations on PRAB today. This report aims to inform the follow-up actions of the ministry and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) on the six PAC recommendations tabled in the Parliament on March 20.

PAC held follow-up proceedings on PRAB on July 11, which was attended by deputy secretary-general of Treasury (Management) Ramzi Mansor, PETRA secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli, and JPS director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Anuar Othman.

Mas Ermieyati said that JPS had engaged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) following the cessation of 3G coverage, which affected the implementation of PRAB Phase 1.

“Therefore, PAC wants all ministries to engage with all stakeholders before implementing any project to minimise unforeseen problems,” she said.

Meanwhile, the PAC has been informed about the status of the implementation of PRAB Phase 2 and Phase 3 and said that PETRA and JPS must take appropriate actions immediately if there are any delays in the implementation of these two projects.

Mas Ermieyati said PETRA and JPS must also ensure that the planned PRAB Phase 3 project, which is to be carried out using the design and build method, can be integrated and utilised with the existing system.

PAC also noted that JPS had prepared and distributed the Standard Specifications for the Preventive Maintenance of Telemetry Stations on May 20 for reference by the states.

Following this, PETRA and JPS must ensure that all stated clauses are applied and involve the local community to play a role in protecting telemetry stations from vandalism, theft, and others.

To improve the early flood warning dissemination system, PAC suggested that PETRA, JPS, and MCMC involve communication service providers to bear the cost of flash broadcast services through corporate social responsibility programmes.