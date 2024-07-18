KBTG Welcomes a Blast From the Future at the Second Annual KBTG Techtopia

BANGKOK, THAILAND - 26 July 2024 - KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) recently organized KBTG Techtopia for the second consecutive year. A thought-provoking and skill-awakening tech conference, KBTG Techtopia brought together over 70 speakers from around the world and more than 2,500 attendees, establishing itself as Thailand’s leading platform for tech enthusiasts.

Mr. Ruangroj Poonpol, Group Chairman of KBTG, stated, “following our success from last year, we opted for KBTG Techtopia at a much larger scale, moving the venue from our headquarters to Samyan Mitrtown, a mixed-use property in the city of Bangkok. On 18 July 2024, we transformed the entire fifth floor into a space where attendees could immerse themselves in emerging technologies and meaningful conversations. Although our primary focus is still AI, we chose to dive deeper beneath the trends, addressing more pressing matters as discussed on the global stage like risk management, national strategy, and AI ethics. Most importantly, we would like to demonstrate that, against major beliefs, AI will not reduce or replace human’s role. On the contrary, human’s significance will only increase moving forward, serving as the conductor to the orchestra. Always bring AI on the table but keep humans in the room.”

With this year’s theme being “A Blast From the Future’’, not only were the topics curated to showcase new possibilities that near-future technologies can unlock, both to positive and negative effects, KBTG also invited Thai policy makers and representatives from global institutions to share their action plans and paint the visions of tomorrow together. One of the key speakers is Dr. Andrew Ng, the Managing General Partner of AI Fund, founder of DeepLearning.AI, co-founder of Coursera, and named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people in AI.

