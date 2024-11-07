S’gor reviewing policy banning foreign cooks at hawker stalls

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will review the policy that bans foreign workers from working as main cooks at hawker stalls as an early measure to prevent these foreigners from operating hawker stalls without permission.

Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the policy implemented by the Penang state government is difficult to enforce due to the state’s large population, which exceeds seven million people.

“There will be protest from stall operators when we implement such policy. Therefore, we will review this proposal and consult with the Penang government on the implementation. We will try to implement it if suitable,“ he told the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today.

Ng was responding to a supplementary question from Chua Wei Kiat (PH-Rawang), who proposed that the Selangor government follow the measure implemented by the Penang government on January 1, 2016.