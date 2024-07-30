Sabah Dive Squad Club removes 100kg of rubbish off Sepanggar Island

KOTA KINABALU: Members of the Sabah Dive Squad Club spent a day removing 100kg of rubbish off Sepanggar Island near here last Sunday.

Club President Sim Fui said the programme saw club members not only dedicating their time but also covering their own expenses for the clean-up.

“By cleaning them up now, we can protect our dive site for future generations,” Sim said in a statement today.

He said the clean-up also serves as a reminder for members to be more mindful of their daily consumption and waste management.

Sim also extended his gratitude to the Lions Club Fundraising Bazaar 1.0 for their RM6,000 donation, which partially funded the clean-up activity.

He said that conservation efforts are indeed expensive and expressed hopes for strategic collaboration with more stakeholders to address marine pollution.

According to Sim, since its inception in 2022, the Sabah Dive Squad Club has worked with both non-governmental organisations and government agencies on clean-ups, coral planting, and awareness programmes.