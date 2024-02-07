Sabah govt initiates measures to mitigate impact of floods

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah government is initiating short and long-term measures to mitigate the immediate impact and prevent further damage from the floods currently hitting the state, said Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Jeffrey who is also the state Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister said short-term measures include rigorous routine maintenance of monsoon drains including regular inspections, cleaning, and repairs to ensure that the drainage system functions optimally and is capable of handling heavy rainfall.

He said cleaning and dredging of drains and rivers are also implemented to enhance their capacity to manage excess water, and by removing debris, sediment, and obstructions to improve the flow of water and reduce the risk of overflow.

“The work is being conducted within the constraints of the allocated budget and available resources. But these measures are critical in the short term to alleviate the immediate effects of floods and to minimise the risk of similar incidents occurring in the near future,” he said here today.

Kitingan said Sabah government is also expediting flood mitigation projects as long-term measures for sustainable and comprehensive solutions to the state flood management challenges.

He said flood mitigation projects are designed to provide robust infrastructure to manage floodwaters and protect vulnerable areas, and by prioritising these projects as the state government hoped to shield communities from future flooding events.

The Deputy Chief Minister I said the state government is also fast-tracking the implementation of the Integrated River Basin Project for Sungai Moyog, focusing on Package 4 and Package 2A, which are scheduled to start this year and will be completed by 2029.

“This project involves the construction of additional flood control structures, riverbank stabilisation, and improvements to drainage systems. These enhancements are crucial to manage the flow of the river and reducing the risk of overflow during heavy rainfall,” he said.

Kitingan said with all these measures taking place, the state government first priority is to ensure that all affected individuals receive the help they need during this critical time including providing food, clean water, clothing, and medical care.

He said in light of the severity of this situation he is calling on the federal government to provide urgent assistance to Sabah, specifically monetary compensation to support those affected by the floods.

“Additionally, contributions of household items are needed to help families restore their homes and return to normalcy. We also require funds to cover the substantial clean-up costs incurred in the aftermath of the floods” he said.

He said timely support of the federal government is crucial in ensuring that communities can recover swiftly and effectively, while enabling efforts to provide the necessary resources and support to those who have been impacted by this disaster.