Sabah PH appreciates PM Anwar’s commitment on MA63 implementation

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) expressed its appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over his commitment on the implementation of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

In a statement today, Sabah PH said it cannot be ignored that the federal government has been able to agree and settle a number of matters under MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63).

Sabah PH which is made up of PKR, DAP, UPKO and Amanah in the state also said that this was the first time that several demands under the MA63 have been resolved after 61 years of the formation of Malaysia.

“Matters such as the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution, which has restored the original position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Constitution when Malaysia was formed.

“An amendment to Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution which finally gives the recognition and the legal life of the MA63 in our Federal Constitution,“ it said.

Sabah PH said this was a positive and important development that shows the commitment of the federal government in putting things right by recognising Sabah and Sarawak’s role and special position in the formation of Malaysia.

Through the formation of MTPMA63 by the federal government, several crucial areas of demand were returned to Sabah and Sarawak, it said.

“Matters such as the handover of the administrative authorities over Pulau Sipadan and Pulau Ligitan to the Sabah state government as well as granting authority over licensing and deep-sea fishing to the Sabah and Sarawak state governments.

“What has also been fully resolved is the recognition of the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) of the states of Sabah and Sarawak as Technical Departments under Treasury Directive 182 (AP182); and the amendment of the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) Act 1995 to appoint representatives of the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak as permanent members of the board.

“Besides that, the handing over of the power to regulate gas supply in Sabah; the administration of the judiciary in Sabah and Sarawak; provision of guidelines for the retransfer of land reserved for the federation in the states of Sabah and Sarawak; as well as the handover of electricity regulatory powers to the Sabah state government has also been resolved,“ according to the statement.

Sabah PH also said these were just a few things that have already been agreed on, and there are many other areas that are still being identified and discussed.

Moreover, it need to be acknowledged that these discussions and negotiations are delicate and at the same time, involve complex legislative matters that require detailed examination and consideration, Sabah PH said.

“But what is assuring is that we have a Prime Minister who had agreed and allowed for these matters to be discussed, studied and find ways for them to be resolved.

“Never in the history of our nation that we have a Prime Minister who is transparent, have respect for historical agreements, and sincerity to grant genuine financial empowerment to Sabah and Sarawak.

“With these positive developments, we are not only hopeful but we are also confident that through the sincerity, commitment and the leadership of our Prime Minister would ensure that in the end what is rightfully and constitutionally belongs to Sabah and Sarawak will surely be respected and delivered,“ it said.