SHANGHAI: UMNO has decided to collaborate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the next Sabah state election, said UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this decision, jointly finalised by both central and Sabah UMNO, is seen as the best approach to strengthen the administration of the Unity Government.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said both central and Sabah UMNO have also agreed for Sabah BN to follow the cooperation formula practised at the federal level.

“Other parties are also welcome to collaborate with us, and we hope no party in Sabah will claim that this is a ‘party from Malaya’ or that national-level parties should not enter Sabah.

“We are a democratic country, and there should be no distinction between local parties and those from Peninsular Malaysia. Therefore, no statements should be made that could cause offence, even if that party intends to once again assume the post of Sabah Chief Minister,” he told Malaysian media on the last day of his working visit to China here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that Sabah BN and UMNO will hold discussions to refine the party’s cooperation with PH at the state level in preparation for the state election.

When asked about cooperation with Parti Warisan (Warisan), Ahmad Zahid explained that the party is part of the Unity Government, and there should not be any issue regarding a lack of collaboration with them.

“Warisan is indeed part of the Unity Government, but in Sabah, they are the opposition. We hope no party makes statements rejecting parties from the Peninsula,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Previously, Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal urged the people of Sabah to support multi-ethnic local parties in the next state election.

Commenting on cooperation for the 16th General Election (GE16), Ahmad Zahid said UMNO would evaluate the matter, taking into account the results of the Sabah state election.

“We will resolve the situation in Sabah first, and if this template is successful, we will certainly consider implementing it at the GE16 level.

“The synergy between BN and PH has proven to be very good, including with the support of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and independent Members of Parliament,” he added.