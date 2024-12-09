Sabah welcomes RM600 million interim special grant from federal govt

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has welcomed the RM300 million increase in the interim special grant from the federal government for next year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said this was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) meeting here today.

He said the federal government had paid RM300 million in interim special grant to Sabah this year.

“Sabah welcomes the RM600 million interim special grant pending the 40 per cent revenue resolution.

“This is an acknowledgement to Sabah’s development needs and the will power of the federal government in fulfilling its obligations to the state,“ he said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by Anwar and attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is also MTPMA63 Technical Committee chairman, Hajiji and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Hajiji also expressed appreciation for the issues under the MA63 that have already been resolved including the handing over of regulatory power in managing electricity and renewable energy to Sabah early this year and the devolution of power.

“I hope all unresolved issues will be worked upon and implemented for the good of both parties,“ he said.