SAKJ urged to empower alumni contribute towards school development — Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: Sekolah Agama Kerajaan Johor (SAKJ) have been advised to empower their respective alumni to give former students the opportunity to contribute especially in the development of their schools.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said efforts to mobilise alumni have been implemented in several schools including Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar and Sekolah Tun Fatimah here which managed to raise funds of up to RM1 million after several months of holding programmes involving alumni.

“I have also visited schools regardless of race, and among the schools that are relatively well maintained are schools of the Chinese community, which is the reality.

“They get help from the government but they also get help from entrepreneurs and their alumni,“ he said when speaking at the Johor Religious Teacher’s Day Celebration Ceremony, here today.

Also present was Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

Therefore, Onn Hafiz called on SAKJ to take the same steps so that more parties can help to strengthen the teachings of Islam.

“All headmasters (religious schools) can create alumni programmes, involving the community and many will help. In Johor, many people want to contribute to strengthen the teachings of Islam, so give them space to contribute,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fared at the press conference welcomed Onn Hafiz’s suggestion and was confident that it could be implemented at SAKJ.

“I believe this is a very clever idea that has already been used in several other types of schools, and I admit that it has not yet been started in religious schools.

“I welcome the Menteri Besar’s advice and suggestions and I will immediately discuss with the relevant department for its implementation,“ he said.