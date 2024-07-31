SAMENTA to step up efforts to enhance SMEs’ understanding of ESG standards

GEORGE TOWN: The Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) will intensify its efforts to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country, in improving their compliance with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Its president Datuk William Ng said many SMEs still struggle with meeting these essential standards, which are crucial for maintaining competitiveness in the industry.

“There are numerous issues requiring SAMENTA’s attention, but ESG compliance is a particularly pressing one. We aim to support SMEs in addressing this challenge, by enhancing their understanding and knowledge of ESG requirements,” he said.

In addition to ESG compliance, Ng highlighted that a major issue faced by SMEs, both in Penang and nationwide, is low productivity. Many SMEs still operate below the productivity levels seen in larger companies.

Ng said this when met by Bernama at the investiture ceremony for state honours and awards in conjunction with the 75th birthday celebration of Penang Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak at Dewan Sri Pinang, today.

Ng is one of the 10 recipients of the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri (DMPN), which carries the title Datuk, today.

Commenting further, he noted that various forms of assistance have been provided to help SMEs increase productivity, including through the SME digitalisation programme. This initiative, in collaboration with the Penang government during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported 1,000 SMEs with donations to implement digital solutions in their businesses.

He also mentioned that SAMENTA has over 5,000 members nationwide, while the total number of SMEs in Malaysia is estimated at 1.2 million.

Regarding the DMPN award received today, Ng expressed his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the Penang government, and Tun Ahmad Fuzi, for recognising his contributions to supporting SMEs in the state.

“This recognition is not just for me, but also acknowledges the collective efforts of all SMEs in Penang in driving the state’s economy,” he said.

A total of 142 recipients are conferred awards leading to honorary titles, while another 1,204 receive medals and stars to mark their service to society, in the investiture ceremony this year.