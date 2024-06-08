PETALING JAYA: The Cameron Highlands district council (MDCH) demolished Cameron Santorini, a tourist attraction in the resort town because it did not receive approval from authorities.

In a statement by the council, the demolishment operation took place from 9am to 11.30am on Monday (August 5).

The enforcement action was led by MDCH president, Azmil Hadid Maznan, and involved staff from MDCH as well as district departments/agencies including the Cameron Highlands district and land office (PDTCH), Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Pahang state enforcement Unit (UPNP), Cameron Highlands district Public Works Department (PWD), and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

“It is hoped that this enforcement action will serve as a lesson and reminder to any party intending to carry out development projects to fully comply with the relevant current procedures and regulations in force,” said the statement.

The enforcement action was carried out in accordance with Section 70 (1) Construction Without Approval under Act 133 of the Street, Drainage, and Building Act 1974.

It is understood that the tourist attraction which was launched on April 4, drew inspiration from the world-famous Santorini island.

Visitors were expected to pay an entrance fee of RM40 for adults and RM20 for children (age 5 to 12).