Sanusi seeks forgiveness from Selangor Sultan

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today sought forgiveness from the Selangor Sultan, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, regarding his statement in July last year that was considered disrespectful and insulting to the Ruler.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the executive councillor meeting here today, Muhammad Sanusi also apologised to the Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and the people of Selangor for the inappropriate remarks.

“I realise that my words have caused discomfort and hurt the feelings of His Royal Highness, the Sultan of Selangor. I am genuinely regretful of all the negative consequences arising from my statement.

“I wish to convey to His Royal Highness that there was no intention in my heart to mock His Royal Highness, whom I have always respected and held in high regard,“ he said.

Muhammad Sanusi also promised to be more cautious in making statements in the future and ensure his speeches align with the courtesy and Malay culture that always has great reverence for the Malay Rulers and the royal institution.

On July 11, 2023, a video of Muhammad Sanusi’s ceramah that took place in Gombak went viral, in which he allegedly insulted the Selangor Sultan by comparing his appointment as Kedah Menteri Besar to Amirudin’s appointment as the Selangor Menteri Besar.

On Feb 29, the Jeneri state assemblyman maintained his not guilty plea for two charges of uttering seditious words regarding the Selangor Menteri Besar’s appointment and the Unity Government’s formation during the ceramah.