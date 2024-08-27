SAR team continues search for Masjid India ‘sinkhole’ victim at IWK sewage plant in Pantai Dalam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Search and Rescue (SAR) team continued their search for an Indian women who fell into an eight-metre deep sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India on the surface of the Indah Water Consortium (IWK) sewage plant in Pantai Dalam this afternoon. The SAR team was seen using a net which was attached to a long wooden stick when conducting the search at the sewage plant.

Checks by Bernama at the site revealed that the search at the sewage plant carried out by the Fire and Rescue team with the assistance of IWK officers, started at 4.30pm and ended an hour later.

It is understood that the SAR team will not enter the tank because the ‘flushing’ work at the location on Jalan Masjid India is still ongoing, in addition to the risk of poisonous gas which is highly flamable in the tank.

Media practitioners were seen gathering at the entrance of the plant to monitor the latest development at the location where the SAR team was carrying out the search for the victim.

Today is the fifth day of the mission to search for an Indian tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pardesh known as Vijayaletchumy, 48, who disappeared after falling into an eight-meter-deep sinkhole while walking in Jalan Masjid India.